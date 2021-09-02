Ruffer LLP Sells 6,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 1,803,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,825,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.