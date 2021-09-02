Ruffer LLP Sells 79,655 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,655 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 4,128,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,177. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

