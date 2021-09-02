Ruffer LLP Sells 800 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $669.97. 53,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,334. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $672.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.