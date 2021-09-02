Ruffer LLP Sells 955,126 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955,126 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $55.99. 2,405,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.