RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

