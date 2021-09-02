Russell Christine Sells 6,037 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QUIK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,470. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.