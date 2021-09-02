Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,840 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of ICON Public worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $258.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

