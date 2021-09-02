Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Credicorp worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Credicorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Credicorp by 45.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 129,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Credicorp by 55.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

NYSE:BAP opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.