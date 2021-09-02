Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Medpace worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

