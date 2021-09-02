Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.