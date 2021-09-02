Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 10,482.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 732,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Air Transport Services Group worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. Amazon.com Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.58. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

