Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.