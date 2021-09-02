Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LYB opened at $97.80 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

