Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.46 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,724,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 690.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.