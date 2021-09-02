Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $511.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

