Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 5.11% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

