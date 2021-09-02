Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Saia worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.72. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

