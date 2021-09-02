Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.44 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $347.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

