Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

