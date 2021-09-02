Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

ODFL opened at $292.89 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $294.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

