Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 122,737 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,737 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of QTS Realty Trust worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

