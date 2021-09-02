Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 757,126 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.