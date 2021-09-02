Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

SPB opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.