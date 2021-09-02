Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,919 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of FMC worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

