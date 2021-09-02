Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,032 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

