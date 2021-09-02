Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,556 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Vistra worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

