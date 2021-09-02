Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

