Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Down 13.7% in August

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ryder System by 221.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 604,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,568. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.