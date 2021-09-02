Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 5.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. 1,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $943.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 212.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 79.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

