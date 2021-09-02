SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138,527.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SafeBlast has a market cap of $479,094.68 and approximately $138,527.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $663.34 or 0.01343462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00402126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.00366202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.