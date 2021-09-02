SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 75.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $88,060.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

