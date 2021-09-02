SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 393.6% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $847,877.09 and $1,650.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 393.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018576 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,376,654 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

