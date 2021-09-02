SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $7.85 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.39 or 0.07583884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.92 or 1.00255357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00869328 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.