salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 710,921 shares of company stock worth $176,614,595 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

