Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 206.50 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.66). Approximately 48,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 207,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65).

The stock has a market cap of £144.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £58,450 ($76,365.30). Also, insider Lisa Montague purchased 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

