Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as low as C$3.06. Sangoma Technologies shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 152,160 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$412.77 million and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,304.60. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 8,344 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

