Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Santander Consumer USA worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

