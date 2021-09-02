Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

