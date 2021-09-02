Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $7,945.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

