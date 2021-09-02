ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 7.7% Higher

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 2,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $935.81 million, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

