Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,262 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $74,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

