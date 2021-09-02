Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Leisure Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,421. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

