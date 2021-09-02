Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 195,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

