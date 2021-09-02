Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,344 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 500,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,779. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

