Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Lowered by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 647,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,532. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

