Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 300,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,901. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

