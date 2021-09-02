Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $243.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

