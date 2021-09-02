Secret Market Cap Achieves $111.73 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $111.73 million and $1.89 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00483247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.89 or 0.01177470 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.