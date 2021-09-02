SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 9,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,670. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

