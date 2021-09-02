Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Review

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security Devices International and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.70%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Devices International and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 12,158.42 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

